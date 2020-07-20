Marguerite 'Peggy' Jane Simpson Formerly of Enon Valley Miss Marguerite "Peggy" Jane Simpson, 86, formerly of Enon Valley, died June 20, 2020, in New Castle, Pa. Born February 13, 1934, she spent most of her life in Enon Valley. She was the daughter of the late William and Mabel Harney Simpson and was a member of the Enon Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, William Craft (1992) and her sister, Virginia Craft (2009). Peggy's father, grandfather and uncle were all railroaders. As a child she remembered taking the train to Pittsburgh. Other times her family would take the west bound out of Enon to Massillon, Ohio, to visit relatives. As an adult Peggy worked as an aide in the Beaver County Home. A few years later she worked as a house parent at the Beaver County Children's Home in the Oak Hill area of New Brighton. As a senior citizen Peggy, as well as her sister Virginia, was blessed with kind neighbors who assisted them during their last years in Enon Valley. In 2009 Peggy relocated to Carriage Manor, a personal care home in Shenango Township. Once a care giver herself, she was then cared for by many kind nurses and aides. She was most appreciative of the care she re-ceived at Carriage Manor and most recently the care from "Billie" and the other hospice nurses. A special thank you is necessary to Dr. JoAnn Lamb, Dr. Sandra Noll, and Dr. Elizabeth Piccione for providing caring professional care to Peggy. Seasonal cards and the monthly church newsletters sent by her church family always brought a smile to her face. Last month a private interment service was held at the Little Beaver Cemetery in Enon Valley. Arrangements were handled by the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. On Saturday July 25, 2020, a memorial service will be held at the Enon Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. The Reverend Duane Herron will officiate. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.