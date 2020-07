Vincent Shawn Barbuto Hopewell Township Vincent Shawn Barbuto, 29, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, 952 Franklin Ave, Aliquippa, Pa. 15001. Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001. www.tatalovich funeralhome.com