Michael E. Hallas Ambridge Michael E. Hallas, 83, of Ambridge, passed away at Allegheny General Hospital on June 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Michael And Mary Hallas. Michael enjoyed spending time at his camp, watching square dancing and was always known as a hard worker. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter Theresa Wilfong. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lou Hallas; daughter, Marianne (Ron) Chambers; son, Shawn Hallas; son-in-law, Dale Wilfong; grandchildren, Heather (Jason), Justin (Katelyn), Anthony (Jaymi), Ryan (Shanin), Faith, Hope, Hannah, Jonah and Sarah; great grandchildren, Aaralynn, Piper, Lorelei, Eloise, Hudson, River, Penelope, Remi, Hadley, Anthony Jr., Noah , Nash, and Nixon. Visitation will take place Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Blessing service at 11 a.m., in the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549). Private interment will take place at Beaver cemetery.