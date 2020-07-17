Dan 'Big Dish' Dishler Formerly of Beaver Dan 'Big Dish' Dishler, 59, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Beaver, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after a battle with cancer. Son of the late Thomas L. and Myra (Bywaters) Dishler, he grew up in Beaver where he played football for the Beaver Bobcats High School Football Team. Dan loved motorcycles, was an avid car enthusiast and a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan. He was employed as a foreman for American Contracting Enterprises in McKees Rocks. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of five years, Stacey Dishler; a son, Ben Dishler of Woodbridge, Virginia and Ben's mother, Tina Wiley in Florida; a stepson, Tommy of Mt. Pleasant; a stepdaughter, Brooke and a step grandson, A.J., both of Connellsville; a brother, Thomas A. Dishler of Hopewell Township and four cats, Simba, Raya, Dallas, and Re-Re which he rescued. Dan requested that there will be no public services. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.