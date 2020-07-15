Thelma Marie Rice Yoho Stenger Formerly of Ellwood City Thelma Marie Rice Yoho Stenger, 95, formerly of Ellwood City, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Her passing occurred at Rochester Manor. Born in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Coulson J. and Lillie V. (Miller) Rice. Thelma and her family had resided in Pennsylvania, Ohio and for a while in Chicago. In each community in which she lived, Thelma worshiped and became very involved in a church within that community. She currently was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Monaca. Thelma enjoyed spending time at her camp near Kennerdale, (Venango County), Pa. and was an excellent seamstress who made many of her own clothing and also her husband's business attire. She was also talented in needlework and knitting In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Kenneth Yoho and Paul Stenger; a son, Gerald L. Yoho; a grandson, Kenneth J. Adams; three brothers, Coulson (Maria) Rice, Melvin Rice, and Mervin (Betty) Rice, and a sister, Jean (John) Correll. She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Sheryl A. (James) Adams; six grandchildren, Kirk (Jodi) Adams, Rhonda (Randy) Holt, David Montgomery, Jessica Montgomery (Monty Yow), Ryan (Krista) Yoho, and Garrett Yoho; daughters-in-law, Donna Bango and Cheryl Yoho; a sister-in-law, Irene Rice and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with her pastor, the Reverend John Watson officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1200 Virginia Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061 To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, post photos of Thelma life, get directions and other information, please visit Thelma's permanent memorial site at simpsonfuneralhome. com.