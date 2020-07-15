Cathy (Figley) Thomas Monaca Cathy (Figley) Thomas, one of Jesus' best creations, passed into his arms Friday, July 10, 2020, at home surrounded by friends and family. Cathy was a sterling example of a wonderful wife, mother, nana, and was the backbone of her family. She loved people and people loved her. Cathy was born December 19, 1949, to Lois (Gilchrist) Figley and David G. Figley, and is survived by her beloved husband Jim, who she celebrated 50 years of marriage with in May. Cathy is also survived by her beloved daughter, Lisa Thomas-Wright, her husband, CJ and the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Grayson, Maura and Elizabeth, all of Monaca. Cathy has three sisters, Patty (Terry) Biss of Beaver, Pa., Peggy (Mike) Voyles, Petersburg, Ind. and Debby (Ted) Adams, Springville, N.Y.; one brother, Dan (Teresa) Lone Pine, Calif.; her late brother, David Figley (Peggy); her brother-in-law and sister-in-law and Dan and Debbie Thomas, Fletcher, N.C. and a sister-in-law, Donna Figley, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends especially from the MHS Class of 67. Cathy retired after 23 years in food service with Blackhawk School District. A very special thanks to her niece, Lora, who gave Cathy some very special hours of care and love. Cathy lived her life giving her best to others and making every person feel special. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Monacrest Free Methodist Church, 995 Elmira Avenue, Monaca, PA 15061. Cathy's cousin, the Reverend Doctor Nathan Doyle will officiate assisted by the Reverend Collene Carney. The family has suggested memorial contributions be made in Cathy's memory to the Venture Church, 7872 Glenfield Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44513 or Monacacrest Free Methodist Church. To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, post photographs of Cathy's life, get directions and other information, please visit Cathy's permanent memorial site at simpsonfuneral home.com.