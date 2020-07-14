Michael C. Gamble Hookstown Michael C. Gamble, 73 of Hookstown (Greene Twp.) died unexpectedly Saturday evening, July 11, 2020, in his Hookstown residence. Born August 14, 1946, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was a son of the late Cramer and Mary (Sovich) Gamble. Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman. Surviving are his wife Rebecca E. (Kiggans) Gamble. His children are Michaelyn Rae Gamble, Michael Dean and his wife Deneen Gamble and Brent Douglas and his wife Jodi Gamble, all of Ocala, Fla. Brother of Betty Kingsley of Ill., brother-in-law of Sam and Anna Mae Kiggans of Monaca; grandfather of Noah Holden, Jon Ortner, Austin Gamble, Hunter Gamble, Garytt Gamble and the late Nick Holden. Great grandfather of Alexis, Danica, Brystol, Jaxtyn and Wiley. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. As per his request cremation will take place and no services are planned. Donations can be made in his name to one's favorite charity. Professional services provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.