Robert Lee Sprague Economy Borough Robert Lee (Bob) Sprague died Friday, July 3, 2020, after a struggle with cancer. He was born December 22, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Lee and Mildred Sprague. Surviving siblings are Peggy Kreitzburg, Pat Cory (Chuck), Mary Harris (Chuck), and Charles (Gretchen). Bob was also close with his wife Kathy's siblings, the late Teddi Wieser (Forrest), Chuck Greco (Betty), and Jim Greco (Nancy). Bob was happily married to his wife Kathy for 32 years. He was blessed with two sons from a previous marriage, Dave (Beth) and Mark (Kacey). Stepchildren include Karyne Anderson (Kurt), Michael Kinger (Chris), Mark Kinger (Dawn) and Kristin Rudolph (Rich). His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest joys and beneficiaries of his love, humor, generosity and single-minded attention. Each of them had a special place in his heart and "Pop Pop" will be missed by them forever. Grandchildren include Lauren Narkiewicz (Kyle), Caitlin Allsop (Clay), Ryan Kinger, Kylee Kinger, Matt Anderson (Denisse), Nicholas Kinger, Zach Anderson, Sadie Rudolph, Karyne Kinger, Amelia Rudolph, Andrea Kinger, Theo Rudolph, Corinne Sprague, Cooper Sprague, and Benjamin Sprague. Great-grandchildren include Jane and Max Allsop, Remy Anderson, and Benji Narkiewicz. Bob graduated from Edinboro University with a degree in psychology and a master's degree in social work from West Virginia University. He worked for 40 years in human services, including serving as a supervisor at Beaver County Children and Youth Services, and director of Meals on Wheels for Lutheran Social Services. An avid outdoorsman, Bob was also a certified Master Gardener. He enjoyed sports, particularly cheering for the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. He loved to work out and play golf. He dabbled in brewing beer and enjoyed a good glass of wine or craft beer with family and friends. He was always available to anyone who needed help and will be sorely missed by his many friends and family. He was a member of New Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, Economy Borough. He served on the church council, was a member of Thrivent, and served wherever needed. A memorial service will be held in the future at New Hope Church followed by a reception celebrating Bob's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Autism Society of America (in honor of his grandson, Ryan Kinger), the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, or Animal Friends.