Hugh E. Johnston Midland Hugh E. Johnston, 74, of Midland, died July 4, 2020. Born March 12, 1946, in Raccoon Twp., a son of the late Earl and Bessie Austin Johnston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria Johnston and his sister, Rose McGell. Hugh was retired from Phoenix Glass. He leaves behind a loving family. Wife, Goldie Wilkinson Murphy Johnston; son, Bobby Johnston; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Jamie Cook; granddaughter, Tatyana Cook; and his brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Betty Johnston. There was no visitation. Private interment will take place at a later time. The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, Midland.