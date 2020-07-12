Biagio Joseph Sava Jr. Monaca Biagio Joseph Sava Jr., Monaca, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at home. Born September 3, 1930, in Yonkers, New York, he was a son of the late Biagio and Lucia (Inzillitti) Sava Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in the Korean War. He was Catholic by faith and a member of St. Francis Cabrini. He wrote many books, including his memoirs. He loved his family, cooking Italian food, and telling stories. Surviving are his daughters, Kathy Savatini, Deanna (Nancy) Sava, Kim (Jon) Capristo, Rose Sava, and Patricia (Dave) Brown; sons, Guy (Gail) Sava, Blaise (Susan) Sava, Michael Sava, and Eric (Naconie) Sava; sister, Jenny Muscente; brother, Bob Sava; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Diane Corbett; daughter, Kathy Ann Dougherty; and his sisters and brothers. Special thanks to his grandson Kevin for all of his help with his grandpa. There will be no services at this time. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.