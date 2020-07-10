Edward 'E.J.' John Feltes Rochester Edward 'E.J.' John Feltes, of Rochester, passed away July 6, 2020, after a tragic accident. E.J. was born January 8, 2016, in Pittsburgh, the son of Joseph Feltes, Jr. and April Gelston-Feltes. E.J. is survived by his brothers and sisters, Mackenzie (Brandon), Aubrye, Nicholas, Tanner and Nycole. He was a "Big Uncle" to Aubrey, Landon and baby, Haden. E.J. is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Tammy Stroud-Penton (Grandma B); paternal grandparents, Joseph and Diana Feltes, Sr.; paternal great grandmother, Clara Cukrovany; aunts, and uncles, Shawn (Heather), Michael Jr., (Sheila), Dawn (John) and many loving cousins and friends. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service at 3:30 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Donations if desired may be made to E.J. Feltes "Go Fund Me Page", Cystic Fibrosis or Parkinson's Disease. E.J. was a kind, loving and happy child who always wanted to make people smile and fill with joy. If he thought you were sad he would cheer you up by singing "Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star". E.J. now shines as a bright star in the sky. His time with his family ended much too soon but the end of his life brought hope to other children when his parents unselfishly decided that E.J. would be an organ donor in which he helped save multiple lives.