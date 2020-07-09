Rita J. (Thorley) Stover Formerly of Beaver Falls On Monday, July 6th, 2020, Rita J. (Thorley) Stover kissed her daughter, made her last stop on her 95-year earthly journey, and slipped peacefully away. She began that journey in Canton, Ohio on August 8th, 1924, and grew up through the depression years as the second oldest of a family of seven siblings and the daughter of Ruth Sutters and Thomas Thorley. Throughout her life she believed in order, discipline, hard work, honesty, but most of all love. Beginning her work career with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company (1942) and Hoover's (1945), she then met and married the handsome sailor, Arthur J. Stover. Later, with their only daughter Ruth Lynne "Stover" (Ted) Rhodes, they moved to Beaver Falls, Pa., to pursue Arthur's career with the Pennsylvania Railroad. In the 1960's and 1970's, Rita worked at Benson's Department Store as a retail buyer, Edmin's Cabana Hayloft Shoppes, and Kaufman's. On the death of her beloved husband Art in 1972, she and her daughter returned to her true home in Canton, Ohio, as she was a loyal 1942 graduate of McKinley High School. Returning to her love of retail, she worked at Higbee's which eventually became Dillard's where she was always one of the highest productivity associates and "pacesetter" through her career there. She retired from Dillard's at the age of 81 years. Her remaining years you would find her side by side with her loving daughter Lynne shopping, vacationing, taking long rides (often with good friend Deb Corbett), and enjoying family. "Grandson" William T Rhodes of New York City; "'Granddaughter" Trisha Rhodes (Frank) Sullivan of Atlanta, Ga.; great-granddaughters, Rosemarie and Katy Sullivan; and numerous nieces and nephews from Ohio, Vermont, and Iowa survive her. Her siblings preceding her in death were Verna (Art) Burkhardt, Marlene (Don, a favorite) Anderson, Duane "Bud" Thorley, James Thorley, Richard Thorley, and Vivian Carns. Rita was a beautiful, wonderful, stylish, amazing lady with a pure heart. We loved her laugh and her sense of all things right in the world. Her daughter remains holding tight to all of her mother's cherished gifts and her final kiss. Rita had deep appreciation for her "best friends" aides, nurses, and staff of Altercare of Louisville. In her final years, she loved trees and flowers and would often times make beautiful leaf pictures she would frame showcasing various leaves and colors from trees along the way. She believed that trees made the world more beautiful and would see the wonder and greatness in each one. As such, donations can be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12 Street, Lincoln, NE 68508, in her memory to leave a legacy of beauty in her memory. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio, with the Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Rita will be laid to rest, beside her husband, in West Lawn Cemetery, Canton, Ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneral.com.