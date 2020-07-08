Emma E. Dietz Rochester Township Emma E. Dietz, 86, Rochester Twp., passed away July 6, 2020, at the Beaver Valley Health Care & Rehabilitation, South Beaver Township. She was born December 21, 1933, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Charles and Anna May Jenkins Kurtz. She was a housewife and homemaker, attended Victory Family Church of Cranberry Twp., a member of the St. Cecilia Christian Mothers, a volunteer with the St. Ferdinand's God's Precious Preemies, a former chairperson with the March of Dimes, past president and former member of the Rochester High School Band Parents, a Rochester Quarterback Fan of the Year, and an avid Notre Dame and Rochester Ram fan. She and her husband Dick also participated for years in the Beaver Garrison Days. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Dietz, Sr. in 2011. Also preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle and Thelma and five brothers, Edward, George, Samuel, Elmer and Harry. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Robin A. and Steve H. Siget Sr., Rochester Twp.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard F. "Rick" Dietz Jr., Patterson Twp., and Robert J. "Strike" and Shannon Dietz, Ellwood City; five grandchildren, Stephen H. Siget Jr., and his wife, Kristen, Baden; Richard J. Siget and his wife, Chrystal, Patterson Heights; Jason R. Siget and his wife, Crystal, Rochester Twp.; Heidi E. Dietz, and her partner, Phil Elleston, Alameda, Calif.; and Richard F. Dietz III and his wife, Christy, Hershey, Pa.; seven great-grandchildren, Rylie, Samantha, Parker, and Madison Siget, Maxwell and Weston Dietz, and Cruz Elleston; one sister, Ida May Palmer, Bethel Park; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Richard "Kamm" Kamzelski, Rochester; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the COVID 19 virus circumstances, the family wishes to have a private family visitation and service on Thursday at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester. Inurnment will be in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Cemetery, Daugherty Twp. The family wishes to thank the staff at the Beaver Valley Health Care & Rehab. Center for the compassionate care given to our mom.