Ronald James Clemmer Ellwood City Ronald James Clemmer, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2020, at UPMC Jameson, New Castle, Pa. Born January 31, 1976, in Ellwood City, Pa. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Clemmer Sr.; his grandmothers, Frances E. Buck and Gertrude B. Clemmer; and his uncle, Donald J. Buck Sr. He is survived by his mother, Frances L. Buck; his wife, Heather; two stepdaughters, Jenna and Katelynn; his sister, Joanie Clemmer (Neil); and two brothers, Donnie Clemmer (Nikki) and Kenny Clemmer (Ann Marie). He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, Dinah, Kamea, Kendra, Natalie, Kairi, Keira, Kendan, Isaiah, Joey, and Derek; his grandfather; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends He cherished his family very much. Family meant everything to him. His sister, brothers, stepdaughters, nieces and nephews were his whole world. He had a heart of gold. He always had a hand shake, hug and a smile for everyone. Ronald was the manager at the Longhorn Saloon and previously worked at Geneva College. He was on the pool league for the Longhorn Saloon. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Big Beaver Park from 2 to 7 p.m.