Donald Bert Hudak Formerly of Beaver Falls Donald Bert Hudak, the oldest child of Michael and Bertha Hudak, went to his resting place with our Lord on July 2, 2020, in Greensboro, N.C., at the age of 79. He was born on February 17, 1941, in Beaver Falls, Pa. He was the owner of Hudak Realty in Little River, S.C., for 25 years and a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. He loved cooking and playing the guitar but his greatest love was his wife and family. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Hudak and Thomas Hudak, and his sister, Sandy Dodds. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan (Heskett) Hudak; his daughter, Michelle (Victor) Litzau; his son, Don (Kim) Hudak; grandchildren, Ariel Ward, Alia Ward, Zackary Yaple, Katherine (Diego) Trucios, Lyric Hudak, and Luke Hudak; his aunt, Dorothy Heskett; his brother, David (Sandy) Hudak; and his sisters, Linda Angerett and Janice Richards. Mass will be held on Tuesday 11 a.m., July 7th, at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Catholic Church, 4145 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27265. Reception to follow.