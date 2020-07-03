Martha B. Frank Beaver Falls Martha B. Frank, 85, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. Martha was born August 10, 1934, in Beaver Falls, the daughter of the late Ethelton Jack Branch and Rosalie Goins. Also, her Grandmother Martha Sue Gaines was very instrumental in her upbringing. Martha was an active member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaver Falls, and a dedicated fan of her Beaver sports community and hometown team of the Pittsburgh Steelers. She served in various career paths, starting in Maryland and eventually finding her way back to her roots and loyalty to Beaver Falls, where she pursued her career as a nursing assistant. She further pursued a career as a dedicated customer service representative for Wal-Mart Corporation. She loved to entertain, decorate her home, and create festive themes for the neighborhood kids to brighten the spirit of the season. In addition, she found peace in listening to jazz music and wearing stylish clothing (especially her shoes), looking good no matter where she went. She was known for her quick wit and infectious energy, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She was a beautiful woman with tenacity for keeping things continuously on the move. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. To the union of Willie Frank Jr., they had daughters, Greta Frank (Aldophus) Gambrell and Daphney Frank; grandchildren, Willie Wesley (April) Frank, ShaVonne Frank, Jason Frank, Jasmin Elder and Keith Elder, and great-grandchildren, Zoe, LeNashia, Jason Jr., Gianna, Jaymhir, and Khloe. She will also be sadly missed by a host of nephews, nieces, other relatives and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jackie Frank; brothers, Roland Branch and Edward Branch; aunt, Melba Young; uncle, Richard Gaines and other special names, Clarence James and Vito. There will be a viewing on Sunday, July 5, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION with a service following on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home & Cremation. 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA, 15010. A stream live viewing will be available on Washington Funeral Home & Cremation's Facebook Page at 11 a.m. Monday. All those paying respects must wear a mask. - No exceptions.