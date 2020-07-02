Thomas A. Love Formerly of Beaver Thomas A. Love, 65 of Ohiopyle, Pa., passed away on June 22, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born February 26, 1955, in Beaver, Pa., the son of Muriel (Alexander) Love of Beaver, Pa. and the late Leo Love. In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife, Dolores (Niglio) Love of Ohiopyle; his children, Amanda Callahan (Jared) of Ohiopyle and Colby Love (Susie) of Morgantown, W.Va. and grandchildren, Sage Callahan, and Chloe Callahan. Also surviving are his brother and sister, Robert Love (Shelly) of Columbia Falls, Montana and Lee Ann Chambers of Indianapolis, Indiana. Thomas was the owner of Airtight Inflatables. He invented an inflatable raft called the "Shredder", which went on to become world famous and brought joy and happiness to thousands of adventure loving individuals across the globe. These boats brought many people happy days on the water and Tom expanded that fun through his charm, quick wit, and willingness to get to know his customers on a personal level. In short, Tom made everyone's lives more fun once he got involved. He lived in Ohiopyle for over 43 years and loved the community and all its people. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and his beloved BB his constant companion.