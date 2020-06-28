Ruth Barrow Murphy Ellwood City Ruth Barrow Murphy, 58, of Ellwood City, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in her residence. Born December 13, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Malcum and Betty Lou (Henry) Barrow. She loved sitting on her porch and talking with all her neighbors on Park Ave. She never knew a stranger, anyone she met was immediately turned into family. She had the biggest heart that you could ever hope to find. She was the self -proclaimed Conductor. of The Trump train. She attended Sunday service at The New Galilee Church of the Nazarene, and absolutely adored drive-in church- even if she listened on the radio and her beeps were several seconds late. Never missed seeing "God with Us". She loved the song "My Savior, My God" By Aaron Schust. Her family is comforted by the fact that she ran without shortness of breath into the arms of Jesus, followed by the arms of her Mom and Dad, and her sister Raydean. She touched so many lives with her kind heart and generous spirit. She is survived by her loving children, Melissa (Anthony) Byrne of North Sewickley, Jeffrey W. Murphy (Dana Rohm) and Taylor Murphy of Ellwood City; four grandchildren, Tucker Murphy, Brooke Byrne, Preston Romesburgh and Journee Rohm Murphy; her sister, Betty Cearfoss; son and daughter, Andy and Michelle Russell and her "favorite" dog, Nala and cat, Raptor. Friends will be received on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily funeralhomes.com. Pastor Andy Russell will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's name to the New Galilee Church of the Nazarene to support the radio broadcast of their drive-in Sunday services that Ruth loved listening to every week at PO Box 161 New Galilee, PA 16141.