Aleksandar 'Aleks' Mark Doughty Fort Mill, South Carolina Aleksandar "Aleks" Mark Doughty, 24, of Fort Mill, S.C., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born May 13, 1996, in Clearwater, Fla., he was the loving son of Mark Allen and Alesia Conners Doughty. Aleks graduated from Fort Mill High School in 2014 and The University of South Carolina "Gamecocks" in 2019 with a degree of Bachelor of Science Middle Level Education. He was an incredibly compassionate young man and loved the middle school children he taught. He was a friend to all and mentor to many. Aleks had a contagious smile and was incredibly funny. He never met a stranger and never thought twice about helping someone who needed him. Aleks was an avid sports fan. He loved all Pittsburgh sports teams especially the Steelers and Penguins and was a die-hard Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Aleks never missed an opportunity to use a coin flip to solve all things big and small. He also loved to "chill" with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he will be sadly missed by his brother and best friend, Nicholas, along with many Teti's, aunts, uncles, cousins and all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Louis F and Dolores "Chookie" (Bekich) Doughty; his maternal grandparents, Paul H. and Sheila (Miller) Conners; a special cousin, Matt Rimoldi; and the very recent passing of his "Uncle Al", Alan Reiner. A gathering to celebrate Aleks's life will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Fort Mill, S.C., at the Palmetto Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the SCHWERHA-NOLL FUNERAL HOME, 600 Beaver Ave., Midland, where a Pomen service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be conducted Monday, June 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Midland, Pa., by Father Dajan Barac. Burial will take place at the Highland Cemetery, Ohioville, Pa. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. Contributions in Aleks's memory may be made to the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 30 10th Street, Midland, PA 15059.