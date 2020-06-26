John (Jack) Joseph Flynn Zelienople John J. Flynn died peacefully on June 24, 2020. He was 99 years old. John was born August 4, 1920, in New Britain, Conn., to Irish immigrants Michael and Margaret Flynn. He is survived by seven children, Michael of Monroe, Mich., Jay (Karen) of O'Hara Township, Pa., Patricia Perrone of Grandy, N.C., Robert (Sarah) of Las Vegas, Nev., Christopher (Melissa) of Bedford, Pa., Maureen Spignesi of Zelienople, Pa., and Timothy (Lisa) of Jacksonville, Fla.; five grandchildren, Kelly (Chris) Noyes, Amanda (Dustin) Patterson, Joseph (Caitlin) Spignesi, Sean Flynn and Erin Alexander; and four great-grandchildren, Morgan Flynn Noyes, Bentley and Brody Patterson, and Caius Spignesi. He is also survived by step-grandchildren, Quinn Redmond and Gage and Shawn Ireland. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, Jean (Clerkin); a brother, Thomas of El Cajon, Calif.; sister, Margaret Moriarity of Plymouth, Mass., and Mary Corcoran of Wethersfield, Conn.; a beloved son, Brian of Chester, Conn.; and son-in-law Gino of Grandy, N.C. Jack was a graduate of New Britain High school and Bentley University in Waltham, Mass., with a degree in accounting. He went on later in life to obtain a Masters at the University of Virginia. He was a Captain in the U.S.Army Air Corp., and a navigator in World War II. When the war ended he accepted a position with the Internal Revenue Service, where he worked for 35 years. His accomplishments were many, beginning as an agent in Hartford, Conn., Director of Auditing in Washington, D.C., Assistant Director in Pittsburgh, Pa., Director in Brooklyn, N.Y., and IRS Commissioner of the East Coast, where he received the Commissioners Award for outstanding and significant service. Upon his retirement, he became a tax consultant for Coopers and Lybrand. He later earned a Real Estate Broker's License and opened a Real Estate Office in Clinton, Conn. He had a love of beautiful homes and Big Band music. Family only will be received in private at TODD FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Robert Miller, June 26, at 11 a.m. in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Beaver, Pa. Burial will be in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies next to his wife. Electronic condolences may be shared at www.toddfuneralhome.net The family suggests contributions may be made to The Wounded Warriors or Special Olympics.