Harry G. Wichryk Darlington Township Harry G. Wichryk, 65, of Darlington Twp., died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home. Born October 6, 1954, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of Irene Wichryk of Chippewa Twp. and the late Harry Wichryk. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Fitzgerald) Wichryk and his loving children, Sarah (Tony) Lowe of Delray Beach, Fla., Anna Wichryk of Darlington Twp. and Emily (Ryan) Bove of Pittsburgh. He was the adoring grandfather of grandson, Gunnar Lowe. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Butch (Janie Klaproth) Wichryk of Mooresville, N.C., Renee (Richard) Barnes of Chippewa Twp., Theresa (Michael) DeChellis of Chippewa Twp. and Francis (Merle) Wichryk of Oakdale; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Patrick (Shelly) Fitzgerald of Chippewa Twp., Dee Dee Fitzgerald of Darlington Twp., James (Lori) Fitzgerald of South Beaver Twp. and Susan (Larry) Alviani of Chippewa Twp.; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, and their children. Harry retired from US Airways/American Airlines at Pittsburgh International Airport. He was a lifetime musician and guitar player. He enjoyed gardening, gourmet cooking, hunting and tractor rides with his grandson, Gunnar. Friends will be received Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, where a private service will also be held for the immediate family. We are adhering to the guidelines of the CDC; any guests must wear masks to protect one another and 25 guests are permitted in the funeral home at one time. Due to immuno-compromised members of the family, there will not be a formal receiving line. The family appreciates your understanding and is grateful for your support during this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.