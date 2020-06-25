Maria Antionette Morrell Chippewa Township Maria "Marie" Antoinette Morrell, formerly of Chippewa Township, currently residing at Cambridge Village, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, peacefully with her loving family by her side. Maria was born on August 7, 1935, in New York City, to the late Charles Salvatore and Margaret (Higgins) Rindone. She graduated from Long Island City High School in 1953 with honors. Maria was a restaurant and bar owner in Beaver Falls for 30 plus years and a Meter Patrol woman with the Beaver Falls Police Department in the 1970's. She was Catholic by faith. Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard G. Morrell in 2017. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Richard Brian and Carol Morrell, New Brighton; Charles "Chuck" and Kate Morrell, Connecticut; and Kevin and Jill Morrell, Beaver Falls; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Ed Kisic, Chippewa Township; nine grandchildren, Anthony (Debbie) Morrell, Suzanne Morrell, Erin Morrell, Rob Morrell, Jennifer (Jeff) Padgett, Sarah (Matt) Steklachick, Eddie Kisic, Kevin Jay Morrell, and Kris Morrell; and numerous great-grandchildren. A very special thank you to Cambridge Village staff and especially to Good Samaritan Hospice staff for all their wonderful compassion and care. Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. with Father John Naugle. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills Mausoleum. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her name to St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 or Good Samaritan Hospice, 1000 Dutch Ridge Road, 4th Floor, Beaver, PA 15009.