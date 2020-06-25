Franklin J. Vukich New Brighton Franklin J. Vukich, 86, of New Brighton, went home to be with his Lord Monday, June 23, 2020, at his home. Born March 1, 1934, a son of the late Peter and Fern (Roser) Vukich. He was a Veteran of the Korean War serving with the U.S. Army. Frank retired as general manager for Continental Fabrication of Zelienople and had worked in construction all his life. He was also a master woodworker. He was active with the Nancy Hudson Ministries on missions to Africa and was a member of the Edgewood Baptist Church, North Sewickley Twp. and American Legion, Post #19, New Brighton. Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Couch) Vukich, whom he married in 1955; one daughter, Carole (Jim) White, New Brighton; six grandchildren, Nicole (Jeff) Oliver, Adam (Ashley) Sheets, Megan Kroskey, Jacquelyn (Tyler) Fritsch, Ryan White and Nicole (Michael) Greiner; nine great-grandchildren, Ayden, Jorden, Gracie, Camilla, Tessa, Alexander, Wylder, Charlotte and Luna; two brothers-in-law, Richard (Ruth) Clark and Jon (Louise) Shearer; two sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Couch and Joanne Vukich; several nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David F. Vukich, 1991; one brother, James P. Vukich; one sister, Mary Shearer and one brother-in-law, Russell Couch. Private family graveside committal will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester with the Rev. Michael Coleman officiating. Thursday July 2, 2020, the family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. in the Edgewood Baptist Church, 430 Edgewood Rd, Beaver Falls, please follow Covid19 rules of masks and social distancing. Members of the V.V.A. #862 will meet Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the cemetery to provide military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorials to be made in his name to Nancy Hudson Ministries, c/o NBCA, P.O. Box 364, New Brighton, PA 15066. Arrangements by the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com.