Carol Ann (Zaluski) Collins West Aliquippa Carol Ann (Zaluski) Collins, 77, of West Aliquippa, passed away Tuesday June 23, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Born December 27, 1942, in Sewickley, she was a daughter of the late John and Virginia (Gilchrist) Zaluski. Carol retired from Beaver County Head Start, where she met many wonderful friends who spoke of her with very fond memories. One of Carol's greatest joys in life was hosting Sunday dinners to facilitate normalcy in a hectic setting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her best friend and loving husband of 57 years, Carman Dennis "Denny" Collins. They are now reunited with their grandson, Roger Lee Patton, and Carol's sister, Laverne (Zaluski) Kinlock, who passed away earlier this year. Surviving are her loving children, Cheryl Patton Wadatz, Judy Porebski and her husband, Michael, and Denny Collins and his wife, Christine; her loving grandchildren, Nichole (Porebski) Kathary, Mike Porebski, Brandon Collins and Damian Fubio and her latest joy, great grandson, Benson Floyd Porebski. Friends will be received Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.