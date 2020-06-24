Paul Susich Jr. Rochester Township Paul Susich, Jr., 78, of Rochester Twp., unknowingly and painlessly, left his beloved family, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born January 29, 1942, in Midland, he was a son of the late Paul, Sr. and Dorothy Vuich Susich. A handyman extraordinaire, he retired as a maintenance mechanic after a 19-year career with the Beaver County Housing Authority, formerly having worked for 20-years with Local 66 B Operating Engineers, Pittsburgh. He happily shared his technical aptitude with friends and family by fixing or refurbishing anything that needed repaired, and by teaching. A mentor to young operating engineers, Paul passionately passed on his vast knowledge through hands-on education and the generous giving of his time, humor, and advice. In his spare time, Paul was a former member of the Rochester Elks, Croatian Club, American Yugoslav Club, and Fireman Club. He also enjoyed any/all sports, especially high school ball. He instilled that passion and an infinity for his chosen coded words with his posse, his "copasetic" grands. The real Paul was uniquely humble, a man whose passing leaves a great void in those who knew and loved him. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of over 58-years, Connie Susich, Rochester Twp.; son, Eric Susich, Rochester; daughter, Maureen May, Wexford; four cherished grandchildren, Kylie Elizabeth (Bryan Ferrell) Susich, Zachary Vincent May, Melanie Rae (Sam D'Ambrosio) Susich, and Brendan McGregor May; along with great-granddaughters, Karmyn Nicole Ferrell and Mila Jade D'Ambrosio. "Uncle Paul" "Sus" loved, and was loved by so many, that it would be impossible to acknowledge his "people." Your friendship and affection for Paul has always been evident and special. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Paul in 1992, and son-in-law, Marty May in 2001. Friends will be received Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. A graveside service will take place Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beaver Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's name may be made to the Operating Engineers Local 66 B, Apprenticeship Fund, 111 Zeta Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.