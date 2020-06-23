Mary C. Thompson Formerly of Beaver Falls Mary C. Thompson, 90, of Wildwood Florida and formerly of Beaver Falls, died Friday, June 19, 2020, in Mission Oaks Assisted Living, Oxford Fla. Born December 8, 1929, in Beaver Falls, was the daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia (Fritz) DeAngelis. For 30 years Mary worked in the Accounts Payable Department at the former Providence Hospitals, then Rochester General Hospital, then she retired from the Medical Center Beaver in 1997. She was a member of St. Monica's Parish, formerly an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She and her late husband, John were presented with the Divine Mercy Stewardship Award in 2010 and the Manifesting the Kingdom Award. She was a member of the Padre Prayer Group and a Eucharistic Minister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. "Trigger" Thompson on July 12, 2010, and two brothers, Joseph and Mark DeAngelis. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte DeAngelis Medeiros and Jeronimo (Jerry) Medeiros, Hendersonville, N.C.; two sons and a daughter-in-law, John A. Jr. and Janet Thompson, Waynesboro, Pa. and Paul M Thompson, Beaver Falls; two daughters and sons-in-law, Angela and Gerald Flynn, Wildwood, Fla. and Amelia and Edward Mamula, Monaca; twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA., where prayers will be recited Thursday at 11:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Monica's Parish, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Twp. Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Pittsburgh Office, 2835 E Carson St Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.