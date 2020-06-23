Dorothy M. Livada Formerly of Hookstown Dorothy M. Livada, 83, of Burgettstown (formerly of Hookstown), died unexpectedly Sunday morning June 21, 2020 at the Weirton Medical Center. Born September 10, 1936, in Frankfort Springs, she was a daughter of the late Marshall and Marie (McMillan) Burd. Dorothy had worked as a bookkeeper in the trucking industry and also alongside her late husband, Rudy on the family farm. She was also a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Burgettstown. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Rudy Livada Jr. on May 18, 2015, and a brother and sister-in-law Charles and Nancy Burd. Surviving is her son, Steve Livada; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Elaine Burd; her grandson, Shain (Mattie) Livada and a daughter-in-law, Shandel (Livada) Plaso. As per her wishes there will be no viewing or services and cremation will take place. Professional services provided by the MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.