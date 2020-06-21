Jamie Goerman Formerly of Ambridge Jamie Goerman, 46, formerly of Ambridge, passed away on June 12, 2020, at his home following an extended illness. Born December 4, 1973, in Sewickley, he was a son of Lanny (Christina) Goerman of Pittsburgh and the late Patricia J. (Moore) Goerman. Jamie was an avid Civil War buff just like his dad. In addition to his father, he is survived by two children, Jamie Goerman, Jr. and Patricia Goerman and a brother, Lanny Goerman, Jr. Jamie was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia, in 2010 and his maternal grandfather, Ralph O. Moore, Sr. Cremation arrangements are under the care of SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.