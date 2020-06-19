George W. Ketterer Brighton Township George W. Ketterer, 62, of Brighton Twp., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born December 5, 1957, he was a son of the late Richard and Lena Mae Ketterer. A Beaver area resident all his life, George was employed as a driver for Young Refuse, having previously worked as a diesel mechanic for Ralich Trucks, Aliquippa. In his spare time, George could be found outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding quads, as he was young at heart and loved all his "toys." He will be remembered for his wit, making other people laugh and always enjoying a good chuckle himself. George also loved Westerns, especially John Wayne movies. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 31-years, Judy Hood Ketterer, Brighton Twp.; two sons, Daniel Ketterer, Brighton Twp., and Jeramy Ketterer, Tionesta; daughter, Brittany Ketterer, Brighton Twp.; two brothers, Robert Ketterer, Industry, and Joseph (Connie) Ketterer, Wampum; sister, Linda Ketterer, Brighton Twp.; father and mother-in-law, Jack and Jean Hood; cherished granddaughter, Jordyn Freshkorn; along with numerous nieces and nephews, and his dogs, Toby and Spirit. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his best friend and hunting and fishing buddy, Ace King. Friends will be received Friday, June 19, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a service will be conducted Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.