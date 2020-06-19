Edward J. Close Jr. Monaca Edward J. Close Jr., age 79, of Monaca, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Edward was born February 27, 1941. He is survived by his son, Edward J Close, III and wife Elizabeth; grandchildren, Maria Smalley and husband George and Edward J. Close IV; and great-granddaughters, Izabella and Deanna Smalley. He is the brother of Jerry Close and wife Ann, Clark Close and wife Sue and Sheryl Nugent; sister-in-law, Diana Close; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was a member of IBEW #776. He enjoyed listening to music, especially country music and loved playing the guitar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J Close, Sr. and Anna (Pasquale), and brother, James Close. Friends will be received Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon in SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to one's favorite charity in Edward's memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com