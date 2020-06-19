Darian Edward Phillips Ambridge Darian Edward Phillips, 26, of Ambridge, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020. Born on May 10, 1994, in Sewickley, the son of Brandy Faltenovich and Edward W. and Kendra Phillips IV. Darian was a bartender at Tick Tock and worked in construction. He was someone that everyone wanted to be around. He was the life of the party, and always knew how to have fun and bring a smile to everyone's face. Darian just loved life and touched the lives of many people. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Obree Faltenovich and Atrayal Johnson; two brothers, Chase Zelechowski and Jonas Zelechowski; grandparents, Jackie and Dave Mehera, and Shirley Belkowski; three nieces and nephews, Zamira, Philo, and Ferryn; seven aunts and uncles, Dawn Phillips, Michael Holiday, Tara Phillips, Jenni and Jim Zuzo, Sherrie and Jeff Stenzel, Michele Maccaglia, and Lynn Cady; and eleven cousins, Brianna, Christian, Emma, Olivia, Jimmy, Jayme, Jonna, Sean, Shannon, Julia, and Abby. Darian was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward "Fat Eddie" Phillips III; and grandmother, Jane Belkowski. Friends will be received Friday in the CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Darian's name to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.