Clara J. (Swiatek) Mileca Latrobe Clara J. (Swiatek) Mileca, 85, of Latrobe, Pa., passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born June 22, 1934, to the late Michael and Steffy Swiatek. She was a homemaker and a member of Saint Rose Catholic Church. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking. Her family and friends all enjoyed her awesome baking. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Anthony P. Mileca; six children, Phillip Mileca and his wife Katherine, Shirley Mileca and her husband Todd A. Smith, David Mileca, Ronald Mileca and his wife Karole, Anthony E. Mileca and his wife Faith, and Claire Mileca; twelve grandchildren, Madison, Alison, Anthony, Christopher, Mariana, Nicholas, Sarah, Michael, MacKenzie, and Alexander Mileca, and Carson Evancho and Zackary Evancho; and two brothers, Michael Swiatek and his wife Donna and Edward Swiatek and his wife Susan. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Frederick Funeral Home, Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650 from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Aliquippa Christian Assembly Church, 166 W. Shaffer Road, Center Twp., PA 15001 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jack Robison officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Aliquippa, Pa. To send condolences or purchase flowers, visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.