Rose Morris Monaca Rose Morris, age 65, of Monaca, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in her home unexpectedly. She was born on February 17, 1955, in Beaver Falls, and was the daughter of the late Harold and Catherine Conner. She was employed at Comfort Suites in Monaca. Rose loved playing cards and spending time with her family. Rose also was a fan of her favorite team, the New England Patriots. More than anything, she loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. Surviving is her loving husband, Johnny Ray Morris of Monaca. They would have celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on July 2nd. She is also survived by her daughters and stepchildren, Tammy (Tim) Bable, Tonya Palmer, and Daniel Morris, all of Monaca, and Louise Willard of New Brighton; her grandchildren, Sean Willard, Samantha King, Bridgette Willard, Summer Stewart, Macy (Demetrius) Bracken, Nicole Palmer, Josh Morris, Victoria Palmer and Monica Gatten; three great-grandchildren; three sisters and a brother, Cathy (Chris) Christianson of Oregon, and Stella Duncan of New Brighton, and Margaret Conner of Monaca and Mike Conner of Freedom; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was expecting her fourth and fifth grandchildren August 2020 and early 2021. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Conner and a brother, Harold Conner, Jr. Friends will be received on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a private family service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.