Olga 'Novak' Georgick Ambridge Olga "Novak" Georgick, 94, of Ambridge, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Concordia of Franklin Park. Born December 17, 1925, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Nickolai and Mary Planka Novak. Olga was a lifelong member of Ambridge and an Ambridge High School graduate. She was also a cabinet maker for Ryan Homes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John J. Georgick. Surviving are her three children, John Georgick, Dallas, Texas; Tamara Georgick, Tahoma, Wash.; and Melanie Georgick, Las Vegas, Nev. As per the family's request, all services were private. Private interment will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery in Washington. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to CORLESS-MATTER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC, 1133 Church Street, Ambridge, www.corlessmatterfuneralhome.com.