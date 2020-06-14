John A. Landis Baden John A. Landis, age 58, of Baden, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 16, 1961, in Butler, John was the son of the late Donald L. Landis and Winona Malloy Landis. John was a former member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cranberry Twp. He worked for the Cement Masons Local Union #526. An artist at heart, John was a master craftsman and enjoyed woodworking. He also enjoyed fixing up the backyard and working with concrete. Above all, John was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle, who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Lori A. Wisniowski Landis, whom he married on April 22, 1988; his children, Kirsten A. Landis of Baden and Eric D. (Seulgi Kim) Landis of Ewing Twp., N.J.; his sister, Donna L. (Leonard "Bub") Williams of New Sewickley Twp. and his aunt, Deloris Rape of Zelienople. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, David J. Landis and his sister, Loretta Lynn Dessecker. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, with Pastor Dan Aluise, officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.boylanfuneral services.com