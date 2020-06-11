Robin Leete Schodt Center Township Robin Leete Schodt, 60, of Center Township passed away peacefully in her home on June 7, 2020. She figured she might as well, there was nothing good on TV. Rumor is that both Wendy's and Jimmy John's took a hit in the stock market on that date due to anticipated loss of sales. Born on April 22, 1960, in Wakefield, Rhode Island to William and Doris Knight Leete, she attended South Kingstown High School, where she forged many lifelong friendships. After graduating from the University of Utah, Robin found work at U.S. Airways in Washington, D.C. It was there that she met her husband, Randy. They were married May 30, 1987, and moved permanently to Monaca, PA in 2000. Much to the chagrin of her Steelers-loving neighbors and friends, she continued to support the New England Patriots. Shortly after moving to Pa., Robin began working at Penn State Beaver as a library assistant, where she found some truly wonderful and supportive friends in her colleagues. She continued working there until her retirement in April 2020. About twelve years ago, Robin was diagnosed with a spectacularly unlikely version of cancer, ocular melanoma. She received radiation therapy and lived seemingly cancer-free until 2019, when it was discovered that the cancer had come back and metastasized, largely in the liver and lungs. She leaves behind her father, William Leete of Wakefield, Rhode Island; her sister, Amy (Thomas) MacDonald of Vienna, Va. and their four sons, as well as her loving husband, Randy. She also leaves behind her daughters, Rebecca Guthrie and Amy Schodt, and her highly appreciated son-in-law, Taylor Guthrie, as well as nieces, nephews, many friends, and some very special aunts- and uncles-in-law. Robin was preceded in death by her beautiful mother, Doris Knight Leete and several devoted pets. Robin's friends and family will think of her always, but especially whenever they read a Peanuts cartoon, compete for most losses in a neighborhood bunco game, complete a jigsaw puzzle, go fishing, or play pickle ball - all things that Robin enjoyed. We (yes, even you, Taylor) will cheer on the Boston Red Sox on her behalf. Her daughters will also think of her every time they hear a song she used to sing around the house, and they will wonder whether the official lyrics or Robin's misheard and made-up ones are better. She will be missed greatly. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4:30 p.m. in the ANTHONY MASTRO-FRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. In lieu of flowers, please consider petting a dog in her honor or donating to the Beaver County Humane Society or your local animal shelter.