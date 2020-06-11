Paolo DelliCarpini Aliquippa Paolo DelliCarpini, 86, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born July 4, 1933, in Gallo, Italy, he was a son of the late Pasquale and Caterina (Palumbo) DelliCarpini. Paolo was a faithful member of St. Titus Roman Catholic Church in Aliquippa, and retired from Shenango Steel Mill in Neville Island, in 1992. Paolo was a dedicated and loving husband to his devoted wife of 61 years, Caterina DelliCarpini. Surviving in addition to his wife, Caterina, are his brother Giovanni DelliCarpini; three daughters, whom he loved so dearly, Pasqua Betters (late husband Robert Betters), Domenica and Rocco Sonsini and Maria Majors; grandchildren, Robert and Gloria Betters, Michael and Leann Betters, Gerry and Monika Sonsini, TJ Majors, Danny Sonsini and girlfriend, Cassie August, and Zachary Majors; his beautiful great grandchildren Angelina, Robbie, Matthew, Dakota, and Brendan Betters, and Kenzie and Gianrocco Sonsini, and Kalia Majors, and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, four sisters, and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Paolo was an uplifting spirit who enjoyed quality time with his family. He enjoyed making and drinking his homemade wine, tending to his garden, and long walks with his trusted canine companion, Roxy. Friends will be received Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome. com, where a service will be held Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa. Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff members at the Hillman Center, UPMC Beaver, and the Urology Department at Mercy Hospital.