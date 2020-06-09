Peter E. Weisenmiller, Jr. Center Township Peter E. Weisenmiller, Jr., 90, of Center Township passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born March 5, 1930, in Aliquippa, a son of the late Peter E. Sr. and Sadie Weisenmiller, he was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Center Twp. Pete was a 1949 graduate of St. Veronica High School in Ambridge, and retired from LTV Steel in Aliquippa. He served in the U. S. Marines Corps during the Korean War, and was a 50-year member of the Baden Legion and Aliquippa V.F.W. Pete was a dedicated and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. His family always came first. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda in 2007; a brother, Edward and four sisters, Leota, Winifred, Theresa, Rita. Surviving are his wife, Mary, to whom he had been married for 69 years; daughter, Debbie [Joe] Ignacz; grandchildren, Jonathan [Chelsea] Biskup, Eric [Jill] Biskup, Hillary [Jeff] Kern, Stephen [Rachel] Hall, and Greg [Tara] Ignacz; great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Ella Biskup and Stephen Jr., Abigail, and Hannah Hall; as well as many special nieces, nephews and friends. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID19 a private Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, with interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, is handling arrangements.