Jacqueline R. Omogrosso Vanport Township Jacqueline R. Omogrosso, 86, of Vanport Twp., died Friday, May 22, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice - Beaver. Born February 4, 1934, in Beaver Falls, she was the daughter of the late Opie and Hazel (Golden) Conley. Jackie was a sales associate for Kaufmann's and Macy's for 35 years before retiring. She was a member of Steffin Hill United Presbyterian Church for 55 years. Jackie enjoyed dancing and lived life to the fullest. Jacqueline is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Doug) Gentry and Candy Bird; five grandchildren, Cameron (Danielle) Gentry, Becca (Matt) Cline, Diana (William) McCartney, Nicholas Gentry, and Marissa Bird; seven great-grandchildren; a loving brother, Harold Conley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Candy and Lisa also appreciate mom's good friends that kept her young and active. The family would like to thank the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for the loving, and compassionate care they gave their mom. Due to the pandemic, there will be no memorial service. Inurnment will take place in Beaver Falls Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com