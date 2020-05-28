Ronald W. Pegher Economy Ronald W. Pegher, of Economy, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in UPMC Passavant at the age of 61. He was born January 14, 1959, in Sewickley, Pa., to the late Alfred and Betty (Johns) Pegher. Ron was the owner of Pegher Lawn and Turf for 27 years. He attended St. John's Lutheran Church, Ambridge. His passions in life next to his family were classic cars, motorcycles, and hunting. Ron was a member of the NRA. Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his three siblings, Lynne Pegher, Ray Pegher and Ricky Pegher. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 25 years, Tammy (Gaona) Pegher; a son, Jeremy Pegher and Mary Frances Malick; stepchildren, Sarah, Amy, Jared, Chad, and Adrianne; seven grandchildren; siblings, Sharon Egenlauf, Sandy Sardello, and Patrick Pegher; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns, services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1320 Church St., Ambridge, PA 15003. Arrangements have been entrusted to the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.