Florence Elizabeth Dennis Harrisville Florence Elizabeth Dennis, of Harrisville, crossed over to heaven to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at The Grove at New Wilmington. She was 86. Florence was born in South Fork, Pa., on February 19, 1934, to the late William Herbert "Pappy" Trimbath (1915-1968) and Florence Hannah Bruce Trimbath Wychoff (1914-1994) and she was a graduate of Hopewell High School, Aliquippa, Pa. Being of Protestant faith, she attended many churches throughout the years including Irwin Presbyterian Church as her last. Through the years of her earthly life, she belonged to Small Groups of Christian Study, taught Sunday school, led Bible studies, did Lay Witness work and attended Christian conferences. She shared her faith with friends, family, and those she met along the way. She worked in Tennessee at full time Christian Child Care and retired from Slippery Rock Area School District as the payroll clerk. She enjoyed motorcycling, riding around the United States with her husband Dave, visiting almost every state. She was a member of Retreads Motorcycle International, Christian Motorcycle Association and the Red Hat Group. She also enjoyed crafts of all types: tole painting, oil painting, quilting, and crocheting. She collected clowns and angels. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William David Dennis (1934-1992); a great-grandson, Joshua Robert Hassel (2007); her youngest son, Randy Scott Dennis (1960-2015); and a brother-in-law, Warren Morrison (1936-2019). She is survived by two sons, David Alan Dennis and wife Carol, and Keith Dale Dennis and wife Mary Irene; two previous daughters-in-law, Carolyn Sue Dennis, and Mindy S. Cokain (Dennis) Aydelott; a foster daughter, Debra Franko; a brother, Bruce Trimbath and his wife Linda; a sister, Mrs. Warren (Carol Sue) Morrison; six grandchildren, Raymond Dennis and wife Judy, Tiffany Hassel and her previous husband Steve, Lisa Rihel and husband Sean, Miranda Toth and husband Brian, Megan and husband Troy Warinner, and Kyle Dennis; and a step-grandson, Dustin Castor and wife Trisha. She had seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, David, Trent, Hallie, Judson, Brooke, Colton and a step great-grandson, Kaden Castor; along with many long-time friends; brothers and sisters in Christ. A private family service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME, Grove City.