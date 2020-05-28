Brian R. Crago Ambridge Brian R. Crago, 54, of Ambridge, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. Born July 25, 1956, in Richmond Virginia, he was the son of Kathleen White Crago, Freedom, and the late Donald Crago. He was employed by Millwood Inc, Leetsdale. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, William Crago, Ambridge; a sister and brother-in-law, Renee and Ken Kennedy, a nephew, David Kennedy and a niece, Samantha Kennedy, all of Sutherland, Nebraska; the mother of his son, Linda Slaughter, West Virginia; aunt, Adele White, Pittsburgh; aunt and uncle, Sandy and John Dellicarpini, Hopewell Twp. and many cousins and friends. There will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, are in charge of arrangements. Contribution can be made to the Leetsdale Volunteer Fire Department in his name.