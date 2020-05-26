Anita W. Pizzella Thornton Formerly of Rochester Anita W. Pizzella Thornton, 97, formerly of Rochester Township, passed away May 24, 2020, at the Rochester Manor. Born February 4, 1923, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Patsy and Caroline Carr Pizzella. She was a former employee with the J.C. Penney Company in the former Northern Lights, Conway. Anita was a member of St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester, and a member of the Rochester VFV Ladies Auxiliary Post 128. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert H. "Herch" Thornton in 2002; one grandson, Bradley Thornton Liebentritt; two sisters, Lena Spada, and Dolly Bonomo; and one brother, Alfred Pizzella. Surviving are two daughters and one son-in-law, Patti and Jim Liebentritt, McMurray, Pa., and Carolyn A. Thornton, Fort Meyers, Fla.; one son, Kim H. Thornton, Rochester; one granddaughter, Laura Liebentritt, Santa Monica, Calif.; one brother and sister-in-law, John and Pat Pizzella, Cheswick, Pa.; her best friend, Martha Edge, Baden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation; however, a Mass of Christian burial will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, Rochester Twp., for family only. Interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester. Arrangements provided by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.