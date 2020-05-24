Norman E. Lintz Monaca Norman E. Lintz, 92, of Monaca, passed away May 19, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley Hospital Beaver. Born August 29, 1927, in Rochester, he was the last surviving child of the late Michael and Frieda (Kommel) Lintz, and the husband of the late Dorothy E. (Savot) Lintz. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ralph and Chuck, and sisters, Viola and Juanita. A devout Christian, Norman was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in Monaca. He was a retired steel worker and ran his own television repair business, working both jobs while raising his family. Norman will be sadly missed by his children and family, Terry Lintz and wife Janice of Papillion, Neb., Susan Lintz of Monaca, and David Lintz and wife Joan of Binghamton, N.Y.; granddaughter, Brandy and husband Tom Colgrove of Papillion, Neb.; grandson, Michael Lintz and wife Jenna; great-grandchildren, Alena and Bryson of Pinehurst, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Norman epitomized a caring, God-fearing, selfless life and is resting now in God's love. A small, family-only graveside service was held at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park. If donations in Norman's memory are desired, please send to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 819 Washington Avenue in Monaca. Arrangements entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.