Mary 'Pippie' Colaber Midland Mary "Pippie" Colaber, 90, of Midland, died May 19, 2020, at home. Born April 2, 1930, in Midland, Pa., a daughter of the late Frank and Rose Wirag Migliore, she was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was a member of Saint Blaise Parish Family. Pippie leaves behind her husband, Raymond Colaber at home; sons and daughter-in-law, Randy Colaber, who took loving care of her at home, and James and Rebecca Colaber, New Cumberland, W.Va.; granddaughter, Jenny Colaber; brothers, Frank and Don Migliore; and sister, Elizabeth "Dolly" Galli. As per her wishes, there will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be announced at a later date. The family is being served by D.L. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 848 Midland Ave., Midland.