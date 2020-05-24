Judith A. Miller Midland Judith A. (Evans) Miller, age 72, of Midland, entered this life on March 14, 1948, in East Liverpool, Ohio, and died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Massachusetts, after fighting a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Let us pause to honor her memory. She lived most of her life in Midland, then moved to Carver, Massachusetts, to be near her family. She was the loving daughter of the late Margaret (Parfitt) and Maldwyn (Bud) Evans. She was a devoted mother to her daughters and loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed watching movies and sports, especially the Steelers and Roger Federer play tennis. She loved cooking and baking, gambling at the track with her sister and celebrating the 4th of July, Halloween, and Christmas. Her ultimate joy was spending time with her granddaughters. She worked as a dispatch operator for the Midland Police Department for many years where she rose to the position of a Beaver County 911 supervisor before retiring in 2006. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brother and sister-in-law, Maldwyn and Joan Evans; and aunt and uncle, Stella Mae and Steve Vojnovich. She will be forever in the hearts of her two daughters and their adoring families, Jody Stevenson and her husband Glenn, and their daughters, Lauren and her husband Greg, and their sons, Lukas Walter and Nikolas Gregory; Paige and her husband Ben; Jill and her husband Mario, and their daughter, Isabella; loving sister, Patricia (Tish) Stewart; her beloved nephew, Brian Stewart and his wife Rebecca; and adoring niece, Tammy Stewart, and her daughters Jazmine and Reagan. We would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Plymouth and all the doctors and nurses who cared for our mother over time. Due to COVID-19 the Interment will be private in the Beaver Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the PSP Foundation at www.psp.org. When making a donation, please be sure to check the box - This is a Tribute Gift. For online guest book, please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.comI apologize for the d