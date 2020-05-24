James T. Baker Sr. Ohioville James T. Baker, Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on May 19, 2020, at his home, following a battle with cancer. Born March 17, 1939, in Monaca, Pa., the youngest son of Robert P. and Mabel Hickman Baker. Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Ralph Baker, Bessie Dow, and Catherine Dugan. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carin; six children, Sheila (Robert) Mullis of Colorado Springs, Colo.; James T. Baker Jr., Walsenburg, Colo.; Sam Baker, Avondale, Pa.; Ronnie Baker, Rogers, Ohio; Jessica Timulak, Aliquippa, Pa.; and Emily (Will) Toman, Deltona, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Shannon Baker, Denver, Colo.; Raven Baker, Darlington, Pa.; Ronnie (Morgan) Baker, Conway, Pa.; Jimmie Baker, East Liverpool, Ohio; Brandon Meyer, Aliquippa, Pa.; Owen Timulak, Aliquippa, Pa.; Henry Toman, Deltona, Fla.; and Sawyer Toman, Deltona, Fla.; and special nieces and nephews, Tommy Dugan, Dennis (Margie) Dugan and Cathy (Chuck) Trimbur, and Carol Baker and Annette (Don) Foster; also survived by a host of many dear friends. Jim graduated in 1957 from Beaver Area High School and served in the U.S. Army as a medic from 1962-1963. His outfit had their bags packed and ready to go during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Jim had a number of occupations during his lifetime, including doing construction work on many homes in Brighton Twp. area, working at Crucible Steel, and as a welder at American Bridge. He was most recently employed for Chippewa Twp. with the Road Department and in maintenance. Jim enjoyed woodworking, and he constructed many beautiful clocks, baskets, birdhouses, and more, which he was pleased to give to others as gifts. Jim owned and operated Tall Oaks Safari in Ohioville, which he built and established in 1985 with the help of his first wife Janet. Many children and adults alike enjoyed viewing close-up a variety of animals, including deer, bison, elk, llama, donkeys, goats, ostrich, rhea, monkeys, bear, cougars, peacocks, pheasants, and many others. After closing the safari in 1993, Jim continued to raise a variety of animals on the farm, ranging from exotic wildlife such as water buffalo, to more familiar animals such as goats, chickens, cattle and others. Jim was a beloved grand-pap to all his grandchildren whom he adored and greatly enjoyed spending time with. The family would like to thank the nurses at Gallagher Home Health and Hospice for all their kindness. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.