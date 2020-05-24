James Cordan North Sewickley Township James Cordan, 85, passed peacefully on May 19, 2020, after a short illness. Born and raised in Beaver Falls, Jim became known as a gentleman farmer in North Sewickley Township. He was the husband of the late Nancy L. (Dockter) Cordan until her passing in 2002. He is survived by three daughters, Lynn (Charles) Griffiths of New Castle, Pa., Amy (Don) Henriques of Elizabethtown, Pa., and Jill Cordan of Denver, Pa.; a brother, John (Mary) Cordan of Irmo, S.C.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine (Clarence) Wright. Jim actively attended Westminster United Presbyterian Church in New Brighton, Pa., and was a member of the Steamfitters Union Local 449 in Pittsburgh, Pa., and Plumbers Local #27. He was an avid bowler with his companion Ethel Raskovsky of Ambridge, Pa. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Westminster United Presbyterian Church 115 N Mercer Ave., New Brighton, PA 15066 or to the Beaver County Humane Society 3394 Brodhead Rd., Aliquippa, PA 15001.