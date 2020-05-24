Emma E. Horvath Beaver Falls Emma Elizabeth Horvath, 86, of Beaver Falls, died May 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Brighton Twp. Born July 1, 1933, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Mucsoni Vigosky. Emma was a loving mother and wife to her family. She is survived by her husband, Frank Horvath, to whom she was married for 60 years; daughter, Martha Horvath, Beaver Falls; son, John S. Horvath, Sr., White Twp.; and grandchildren, Taylor, John Jr., Nicholas and Cody Horvath. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. A Blessing Service will be held Monday, May 25, 2020, in St. Monica Parish, Chippewa Twp. Fr. John Naugle will officiate. Private interment will be on Tuesday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chippewa Twp. The family has entrusted her arrangements to William T. Spratt of the SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Seventh Ave., BEAVER FALLS.