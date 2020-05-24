Andrew 'Andy' Opsatnik Formerly of West Aliquippa and Center Township Andrew "Andy" Opsatnik, 99, formerly of West Aliquippa and Center Twp., passed away of natural causes on May 21, 2020. He had resided at Cambridge Village for the past 2 years. He was born August 1, 1920, in West Aliquippa, and was the last surviving child of the late Max and Anna Opsatnik. Andrew was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Adriana Opsatnik; a cherished granddaughter, Vanessa Michael; and four brothers and two sisters. Andrew was retired from A&S Railroad where he worked as a conductor. Andrew was a veteran of the U.S.Army honorably serving our country during World War II. He was drafted in 1942 and served in the 84th Chemical Battalion. The truck he was assigned during the war was called the "ALIQUIPPA." Andrew received his first purple heart when he was shot in the knee and his second purple heart when his truck the "ALIQUIPPA" was hit by a land mine. Andrew was at Lake Como when the Germans surrendered. He met the love of his life, his wife Adriana, at dinner in Rome, Italy, while he was serving overseas. Andrew was honorably discharged in 1945. Andrew enjoyed watching the NBA on TV, frequenting casinos, traveling and spending time at the Senior Center in the Beaver Valley Mall. He is survived by his four children, Alida Michael, Rita and Richard Janicki, Andrew M. and Lorraine Opsatnik and Jeffrey Opsatnik and two grandsons, Jason Michael and Brad Janicki. A private family viewing will be held on Wednesday in the ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496. Andrew will be buried with his wife at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.